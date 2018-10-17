Stars' Alexander Radulov: Held in check by Devils

Radulov's five-game point streak was snapped in Tuesday's 3-0 road loss to the Devils.

Keith Kinkaid -- who is New Jersey's interim starter filling in for Cory Schneider (hip) -- pitched a shutout in that game, but Radulov was only credited with one shot over a season-low 15:38 of ice time as a tough way to put an end to his hot streak. Still, as long as the Russian remains on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, his offensive opportunities should remain plentiful.