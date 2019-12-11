Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Helps out in win

Radulov provided an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Devils.

Radulov has three points in two games since spending a contest in the press box as a healthy scratch. Radulov hasn't played up to his usual standards with 18 points in 31 outings. He's added 83 shots and 30 PIM -- the all-around production is fine for fantasy owners.

More News
Our Latest Stories