Radulov provided an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Radulov received a pass from goalie Anton Khudobin and set up Jamie Benn for a wrap-around tally at 12:00 of the third period. The assist helped Radulov maintain a point-per-game pace through six appearances -- he has two goals, four helpers, a plus-3 rating and eight shots on net. Expect the 34-year-old winger to remain productive in a top-six role. The Stars wrap up their first road trip of the year with games Tuesday and Thursday in Columbus.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Plucks apple on power play•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Gathers power-play assist•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Three-point burst Friday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Generates assist•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Good to go for Game 4•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Injured in third period Wednesday•