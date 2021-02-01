Radulov provided an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Radulov received a pass from goalie Anton Khudobin and set up Jamie Benn for a wrap-around tally at 12:00 of the third period. The assist helped Radulov maintain a point-per-game pace through six appearances -- he has two goals, four helpers, a plus-3 rating and eight shots on net. Expect the 34-year-old winger to remain productive in a top-six role. The Stars wrap up their first road trip of the year with games Tuesday and Thursday in Columbus.