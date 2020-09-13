Radulov posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Radulov had the secondary helper on Jamie Benn's second-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. In 20 games, Radulov has eight goals, five assists, 37 shots on goal, 31 hits and 20 PIM. Five of his 13 points have come with a man advantage.