Radulov scored a goal on seven shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4.

Radulov was able to deflect a John Klingberg blast from the point into the net at 16:05 of overtime. The goal allowed the Stars to tie the series at two games apiece. Radulov has mustered two tallies and a helper, along with 14 shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating in seven playoff games.