Radulov (undisclosed) left Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Lightning after crashing into the board, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Radulov attempted to line up a hit on Blake Coleman, but the Lightning forward dodged it. Radulov ended up hurting himself as he hit the boards. After the game, there was no update on the winger's condition, per Sean Shapiro of The Athletic. It remains to be seen if Radulov will suit up for Friday's Game 4.