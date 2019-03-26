Stars' Alexander Radulov: Keeps finding points
Radulov finished with two assists -- one coming on the power play -- as Dallas defeated Winnipeg 5-2 on Monday.
Radulov is up to 63 points through 64 games, averaging nearly a point per game this season. However, in the month of March, the Russian has been on fire, with 12 points in 11 games to go along with a scorching plus-11 rating. There's no reason to take him out of your fantasy lineup, and Radulov is also never a bad choice in DFS formats either.
