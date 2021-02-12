Radulov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL's official media site.
It's safe to assume Radulov's placement on IR was made retroactive to Feb. 6, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play. The 34-year-old winger racked up 11 points through the first eight games of the campaign before sustaining a lower-body injury.
