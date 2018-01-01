Stars' Alexander Radulov: Leaves contest after violent hit into boards
Radulov headed to the locker room after getting shoved into the boards against the Sharks on Sunday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Sharks defenseman Justin Braun slammed Radulov into the wall, and the power-play winger was clearly shaken up as he retreated to the bench and ultimately headed down the tunnel to the trainer's room. The incident took place in the second period and there's still no word if Radulov will return.
