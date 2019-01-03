Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lends big helping hand in win

Radulov finished Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Devils with three assists.

After racking up 11 points in the month of December, Radulov continued his impressive run with a three-assist performance in his team's first game of 2019. They were all primary helpers with one coming on the power play. The Russian winger is second on the team in points, with 34 in 31 games, two behind Tyler Seguin, but Radulov is tied for the team lead in point shares (4.2).