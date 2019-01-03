Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lends big helping hand in win
Radulov finished Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Devils with three assists.
After racking up 11 points in the month of December, Radulov continued his impressive run with a three-assist performance in his team's first game of 2019. They were all primary helpers with one coming on the power play. The Russian winger is second on the team in points, with 34 in 31 games, two behind Tyler Seguin, but Radulov is tied for the team lead in point shares (4.2).
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Deposits two goals in rout•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Proves to be difference maker•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Mixed results in latest contest•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pots game-winner•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Continues to thrill•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Snags helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...