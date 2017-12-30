Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lights lamp twice

Radulov scored two goals -- including a power-play tally -- on five shots in a 4-2 win over the Blues on Friday.

Radulov is playing in his first season with the Stars, and it has gone well thus far. He now has 13 goals and 18 assists through 39 games. The Russian also has 11 power-play points, giving his fantasy value an extra boost in an important category.

