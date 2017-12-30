Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lights lamp twice
Radulov scored two goals -- including a power-play tally -- on five shots in a 4-2 win over the Blues on Friday.
Radulov is playing in his first season with the Stars, and it has gone well thus far. He now has 13 goals and 18 assists through 39 games. The Russian also has 11 power-play points, giving his fantasy value an extra boost in an important category.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Ready to rock•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will take morning skate•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lower-body injury ends night•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Chips in two assists•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Delivers in the clutch against Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...