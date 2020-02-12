Stars' Alexander Radulov: Little impact in return
Radulov (upper body) had two shots on goal in 14:32 of playing time Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Carolina.
Radulov missed Saturday's game in St. Louis and was not a factor in his return to the lineup. The 33-year-old has but one assist over his last five games since the start of February and he's been rather quiet offensively ever since the start of the New Year. Radulov still has 15 goals and 31 assists in 52 games, respectable totals but nowhere near his 2018-19 pace when he finished with 29 and 72 in 70 games.
