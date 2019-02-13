Stars' Alexander Radulov: Logs two helpers

Radulov assisted two goals in a 3-0 road win over Florida on Tuesday.

With his Tuesday performance, Radulov now has 46 points in 46 games, the best per-game production of his NHL career. A supremely skilled player with outstanding offensive instincts, Radulov and his fantasy owners stand to benefit from linemate Tyler Seguin's recent resurgence.

