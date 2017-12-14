Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lower-body injury ends night
Radulov will not rejoin Wednesday's action due to a lower-body injury.
Radulov put together a nice game before his exit, racking up a goal and two shots over 14:10 of ice time. More information on his injury and a potential timeline for return should surface in the coming days, but he should be considered questionable for Friday's road tilt in New Jersey until the situation is clarified.
