Stars' Alexander Radulov: Makes impact in return

Radulov scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

After missing Saturday's contest against the Hurricanes due to illness, Radulov looked 100 percent in his return to the ice. The veteran winger has 17 goals and 49 points through 51 games, and despite the time he's missed this season he's still got a shot at his second straight 70-point campaign.