Stars' Alexander Radulov: Manages helper Sunday
Radulov produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Radulov has assists in two of his last three outings since returning from an upper-body injury. The Russian winger has 33 points, 120 shots, 42 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 55 games this season.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Draws assist in first game back•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will play Wednesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Little impact in return•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.