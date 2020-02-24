Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Manages helper Sunday

Radulov produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Radulov has assists in two of his last three outings since returning from an upper-body injury. The Russian winger has 33 points, 120 shots, 42 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 55 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories