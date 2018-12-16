Stars' Alexander Radulov: Mixed results in latest contest
Radulov had two assists working against a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 road loss to the Avalanche.
From a fantasy perspective, the pair of apples credited to Radulov likely offset his defensive shortcomings in the barnburner, but it's a bit concerning that the Russian's rate of offensive production has gotten progressively slower as the season wears on. Radulov managed 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) -- despite having to battle through injuries -- through the first 16 games leading up to December. However, this was his first multi-point outing of the month, and he was held off the scoresheet entirely in a pair of contests against the Sharks and one versus Vegas' second-year squad.
