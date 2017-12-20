Stars' Alexander Radulov: Multi-point effort in loss

Radulov scored his 12th goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's loss to the Capitals.

Radulov has found the back of the net three times in his last four games, bringing him to 29 points in 35 contests on the season. He's been very reliable all year and has logged over 20 minutes of ice time in each of his last two outings. The first-line winger is worth getting in your lineup whenever Dallas is in action.