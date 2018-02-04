Stars' Alexander Radulov: Multi-point night against Wild

Radulov potted his 21st goal of the season, had an assist and fired five shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Wild.

The top line with Radulov, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn combined for three goals and seven points to lead Dallas to a dominant 6-1 victory. Radulov has been on fire since late-December, racking up nine goals and 21 points in his last 15 games. He's the perfect fit on the top line and first power-play unit alongside two bonafide superstars. Radulov's shooting the puck a ton right now and can be rolled out with confidence in all formats.