Stars' Alexander Radulov: Multi-point night against Wild
Radulov potted his 21st goal of the season, had an assist and fired five shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Wild.
The top line with Radulov, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn combined for three goals and seven points to lead Dallas to a dominant 6-1 victory. Radulov has been on fire since late-December, racking up nine goals and 21 points in his last 15 games. He's the perfect fit on the top line and first power-play unit alongside two bonafide superstars. Radulov's shooting the puck a ton right now and can be rolled out with confidence in all formats.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Extends scoring streak in Tuesday's rout•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Adds two more helpers•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Nine points in last five games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Racks up three points against Devils•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Not facing serious injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...