Stars' Alexander Radulov: Nine points in last five games

Radulov scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over Edmonton.

That's two-straight, three-point games for the talented Russian, who now has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last five games. Radulov has a remarkable 38 points in 43 games this season, a tally that not even the most optimistic fantasy owner could have forecasted.

