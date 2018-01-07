Stars' Alexander Radulov: Nine points in last five games
Radulov scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over Edmonton.
That's two-straight, three-point games for the talented Russian, who now has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last five games. Radulov has a remarkable 38 points in 43 games this season, a tally that not even the most optimistic fantasy owner could have forecasted.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Racks up three points against Devils•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Not facing serious injury•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Won't return Sunday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Leaves contest after violent hit into boards•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lights lamp twice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...