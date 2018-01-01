Stars' Alexander Radulov: Not facing serious injury
Radulov (upper body) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets.
Radulov prematurely exited Sunday's game against the Sharks with an upper-body injury, but he was only held out for precautionary reasons. Despite just 9:16 of ice time Sunday, he still managed to notch an assist, marking his 18th on the season.
