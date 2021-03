Radulov (lower body) isn't traveling with the Stars for the team's current six-game road trip, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Radulov could take a private plane to join Dallas at some point during the team's lengthy road trip, but at this point it appears more likely than not the veteran winger will miss the Stars' next six contests at a minimum. Radulov, who's picked up 12 points in 11 games this season, has been sidelined since March 19 with a lower-body injury.