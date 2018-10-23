Stars' Alexander Radulov: Not quite ready to return

Radulov (lower body) will not play against the Kings on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Initial reports suggested Radulov might be good to play in the upcoming contest, but Thursday's home game against the Ducks is evidently the more realistic return date for the feisty top-line scoring winger. This injury has been an unfortunate setback to an otherwise stellar start to the new season for Radulov, who has four goals and 10 points through six games.