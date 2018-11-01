Stars' Alexander Radulov: Officially out Thursday

Radulov (lower body) will not play Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

As expected, Radulov (lower body) will miss Thursday's road contest in Toronto, and now the Russian has missed five of the last six games. He's had difficulty staying healthy early on, having appeared in only seven games so far in 2018-19. In those contests, Radulov has posted an impressive 11 points.