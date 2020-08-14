Radulov scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Radulov got the Stars on the board by converting on a backhand shot in a net-front scramble. He set up Miro Heiskanen for the go-ahead goal later in the first period. Radulov added two PIM and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The two-point effort was his first contribution on the scoresheet in five postseason games. The Russian winger had 15 goals and 34 points in 60 regular-season outings, all of which represent career lows for when he's played more than half of the season.