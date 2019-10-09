Stars' Alexander Radulov: One of each in win
Radulov collected a goal along with an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Capitals.
Radulov's opening goal of 2019-20 came midway through the third period and drew Dallas even with the Capitals with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. In overtime, the Russian-born winger would collect the only assist on Tyler Seguin's game-winning goal. Following three consecutive games without a point, it was nice to see Radulov finally get on the board, and now he'll be looking for more points Thursday versus the Flames.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.