Stars' Alexander Radulov: One of each in win

Radulov collected a goal along with an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Capitals.

Radulov's opening goal of 2019-20 came midway through the third period and drew Dallas even with the Capitals with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. In overtime, the Russian-born winger would collect the only assist on Tyler Seguin's game-winning goal. Following three consecutive games without a point, it was nice to see Radulov finally get on the board, and now he'll be looking for more points Thursday versus the Flames.