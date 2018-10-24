Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out again Thursday

Radulov (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Ducks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Radulov appears to be trending in the right direction in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's road game against the Red Wings for his next chance to return to the lineup. Despite the injury that has now cost him three consecutive games, Radulov has enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, racking up four goals and 10 points in just six appearances.