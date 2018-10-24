Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out again Thursday
Radulov (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Ducks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Radulov appears to be trending in the right direction in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's road game against the Red Wings for his next chance to return to the lineup. Despite the injury that has now cost him three consecutive games, Radulov has enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, racking up four goals and 10 points in just six appearances.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Not quite ready to return•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Could play Tuesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sitting out Friday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Expected to sit Friday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Held in check by Devils•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Points in every game so far•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.