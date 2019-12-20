Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out against Florida
Radulov won't play Friday against Florida due to a lower-body injury, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Radulov on the shelf, Justin Dowling will enter the lineup and center the Stars' top line against the Panthers. Dallas has yet to release any details regarding the severity of Radulov's issue, but another update on his condition should surface ahead of Sunday's clash with Calgary.
