Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out for for next three games
Radulov (lower body) has been sent back to Dallas in order to "receive better treatment," Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, adding that the winger will be out for the final three games that remain on the current road trip.
Radulov remains on the active roster versus injured reserve at this juncture, but the soonest he'll return is next Thursday for a home against the Sharks. Mattias Janmark has shifted to the top line with Tyler Seguin and Devin Shore as coach Jim Montgomery searches for the best way to compensate for the loss of Radulov, who has impressively compiled five goals and six helpers through the first seven games.
