Radulov (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Red Wings, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Radulov is unavailable just a week after returning from a lower-body injury. It's unclear if the two absences are related. Radulov should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game versus the Predators.
