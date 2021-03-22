Radulov (lower body) will not be available for Sunday's tilt with Nashville, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Radulov will miss his second consecutive contest with a lower-body issue. The 34-year-old will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.
