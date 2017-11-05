Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pads hot streak with helper Saturday

Radulov finished with an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.

The Russian winger has been electric to start his first season with the Stars and now has five goals and 12 points on the season -- nine of which have occurred in the last seven games. Getting plenty of minutes with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, he could easily eclipse last season's 54-point mark, so keep him in your lineup.

