Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pads hot streak with helper Saturday
Radulov finished with an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.
The Russian winger has been electric to start his first season with the Stars and now has five goals and 12 points on the season -- nine of which have occurred in the last seven games. Getting plenty of minutes with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, he could easily eclipse last season's 54-point mark, so keep him in your lineup.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Surging with new club•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Tallies two points•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Three points in loss•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Finds empty net for first goal•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Still looking for first goal in Dallas•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Posts first point as a Star•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...