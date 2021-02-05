Radulov registered three assists and had four shots with two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Columbus.

Radulov was terrific, setting up all three Dallas goals and extending his point streak to five games (one goal, seven assists). After back-to-back 72-point seasons, Radulov's production dropped off dramatically last year (34 points in 60 games), but he appears to have rediscovered his game this season. The 34-year-old has three goals and eight assists through eight contests and owns a terrific plus-8 rating.