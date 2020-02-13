Stars' Alexander Radulov: Placed on injured reserve
Radulov was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
While the team hasn't provided a specific update regarding the nature of Radulov's injury, considering he was one game back from an upper-body injury, that seems the most likely candidate. At minimum, the Russian winger will miss the next three games based on his placement on IR. Prior to getting hurt, Radulov was bogged down in a five-game goal drought.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Little impact in return•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Can't go against Blues•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Exits early Friday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Solid performance Tuesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores pair of goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.