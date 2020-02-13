Play

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Placed on injured reserve

Radulov was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

While the team hasn't provided a specific update regarding the nature of Radulov's injury, considering he was one game back from an upper-body injury, that seems the most likely candidate. At minimum, the Russian winger will miss the next three games based on his placement on IR. Prior to getting hurt, Radulov was bogged down in a five-game goal drought.

