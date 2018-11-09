Stars' Alexander Radulov: Placed on IR

The Stars placed Radulov (lower body) on injured reserve Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Radulov's placement on IR was made retroactive to Oct. 30, so he'll be eligible to be activated whenever he's deemed fit to play. The Stars and fantasy owners will both hope that'll happen sooner rather than later, as Radulov has been lethal when healthy this season, racking up five goals and 11 points in just seven appearances.