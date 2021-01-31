Radulov notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Radulov assisted on Joe Pavelski's third-period tally in the Stars' first loss of the year. With five points in five games, Radulov has been every bit of a top-six forward to start the season. Four of his points have come with the man advantage as well.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Gathers power-play assist•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Three-point burst Friday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Generates assist•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Good to go for Game 4•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Injured in third period Wednesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Assists on both goals in loss•