Stars' Alexander Radulov: Point per game during preseason

Radulov has two goals and one assist through three preseason games.

The output in exhibition contests shouldn't be surprising since Radulov nearly hit the pace in 2017-18, marking 72 points in 82 games. He'll once again man the top line in Dallas with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn. The 32-year-old earns his paycheck on power play, though, where he notched 23 points last season.

