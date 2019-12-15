Stars' Alexander Radulov: Point streak at four games
Radulov picked up two assists in a 4-1 win over Nashville on Saturday.
The points extended his current streak to four games and six points, including five helpers. Radulov has been a huge disappointment this season after delivering two consecutive 72-point seasons. At his current pace, he'll barely crack the 50-point mark. And prior to this little run, he was looking at 42 points on the season. We hope this run is the sign of a resurrection for Radulov, but we need to see more to believe. After all, he is 33 and the wheels can fall off fast at his age.
