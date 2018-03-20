Stars' Alexander Radulov: Points in four of last five
Radulov had an assist during a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.
In his first season with Dallas, Radulov has continued to fill the scoresheet with points all year, and has been especially hot since the turn of the calendar, reeling off 31 tallies (11 goals, 20 assists) during 33 games in 2018. The 31-year-old has also been logging big minutes -- his 19:51 of ice time is second on the team among forwards -- while enjoying a steady presence on the first power-play unit, and his 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 73 games is already a career high. The Russian has been a driving force all year, and there's no reason he can't keep up his pace the remainder of 2017-18.
