Stars' Alexander Radulov: Posts first point as a Star

Radulov posted an assist in Saturday's loss to St. Louis, his first point logged in a Stars sweater.

Radulov finished the game with an assist, four shots, and a blocked shot. More importantly, he's still spending time with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn while logging big minutes. He played 22:49 on Saturday with 4:32 coming on the power play. He's in a position to have a very good season.