Stars' Alexander Radulov: Posts helper
Radulov notched an assist and fired four shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 5.
Radulov has a goal and three assists over a three-game point streak. He's provided five goals and five helpers in 11 postseason games. The Russian winger continues to be a good fantasy play in the playoffs.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Delivers two assists•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pots another goal•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up overtime winner•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Elevating game to special heights•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Trigger happy in loss•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Credited with goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...