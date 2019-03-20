Stars' Alexander Radulov: Posts three points

Radulov scored twice and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Both of Radulov's goals came in the third period, breaking a tie with the first and securing the result with an empty-netter at the end. Radulov is up to 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 61 games this season, and he likely would have challenged his career-high 72 from last season had he not missed time with a lower-body injury early in the campaign. He went plus-3 and added five shots in the game.