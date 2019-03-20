Stars' Alexander Radulov: Posts three points
Radulov scored twice and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Both of Radulov's goals came in the third period, breaking a tie with the first and securing the result with an empty-netter at the end. Radulov is up to 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 61 games this season, and he likely would have challenged his career-high 72 from last season had he not missed time with a lower-body injury early in the campaign. He went plus-3 and added five shots in the game.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Scores three in win over Avs•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back to work Thursday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Makes impact in return•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Back in action Sunday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...