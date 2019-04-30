Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pots another goal

Radulov scored his fifth of the playoffs during Game 3's 4-3 loss to the Blues on Monday.

He now leads the Stars in goal scoring for the playoffs, with two of the tallies coming on the man advantage. Radulov has always done well in the playoffs going back to his first season with Nashville in 2006-07. Through 33 postseason games the 32-year-old has collected 28 points.

