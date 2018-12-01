Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pots game-winner
Radulov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
The Stars didn't even get on the board until just after the midway point in the third period, and Radulov followed up with his ninth goal of the season to secure the win. He's now got four goals and 11 points in 10 contests since returning in mid-November from a lower-body injury that cost him six games.
