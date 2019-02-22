Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pots game-winning goal
Radulov scored his 16th goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
The Russian winger put home Dallas' third goal of the game after picking up a loose puck off the stick of teammate Tyler Seguin, of which came midway through a second period that featured a total of six goals. It was Radulov's first point in his last four games. Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly scored for St. Louis.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Logs two helpers•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Goal monkey off his back•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Responds well to benching•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Sets up lone goal in loss•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Adds two apples•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Bags goal in lopsided defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...