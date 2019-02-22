Stars' Alexander Radulov: Pots game-winning goal

Radulov scored his 16th goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

The Russian winger put home Dallas' third goal of the game after picking up a loose puck off the stick of teammate Tyler Seguin, of which came midway through a second period that featured a total of six goals. It was Radulov's first point in his last four games. Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly scored for St. Louis.