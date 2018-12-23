Stars' Alexander Radulov: Proves to be difference maker
Radulov produced an assist as well as the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime road win over the Wild.
This was a huge fantasy performance from Radulov for the simple fact that he was the only one to notch two points in the contest. The Russian, who ranks third on his team with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) through 26 games, will look to stay hot in Sunday's home clash with the Islanders.
