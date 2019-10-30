Stars' Alexander Radulov: Puts team on his back

Radulov scored a hat trick and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 comeback win over the Wild.

Radulov got the Stars on the board with a tally in the final minute of the second period, and added the game-winner and an empty-netter to finish his hat trick. He also assisted on Roope Hintz's power-play marker. Radulov rounded out the monster stat line with 10 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating. The four-point effort doubled his offense for the year, and he's added 37 shots on goal and 12 PIM in 14 games.