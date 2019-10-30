Stars' Alexander Radulov: Puts team on his back
Radulov scored a hat trick and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 comeback win over the Wild.
Radulov got the Stars on the board with a tally in the final minute of the second period, and added the game-winner and an empty-netter to finish his hat trick. He also assisted on Roope Hintz's power-play marker. Radulov rounded out the monster stat line with 10 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating. The four-point effort doubled his offense for the year, and he's added 37 shots on goal and 12 PIM in 14 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.