Stars' Alexander Radulov: Racks up three points against Devils
Radulov netted his 15th goal of the season and added two assists in Thursday's win over New Jersey.
The good times continue to roll for Radulov, who is up to 15 goals and 35 points in 42 games. The second-line winger has six points (three goals) in his last four outings and continue to be a lethal threat with the man advantage. He's one of the more dependable fantasy forwards you can own.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Not facing serious injury•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Won't return Sunday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Leaves contest after violent hit into boards•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Lights lamp twice•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...