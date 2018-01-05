Stars' Alexander Radulov: Racks up three points against Devils

Radulov netted his 15th goal of the season and added two assists in Thursday's win over New Jersey.

The good times continue to roll for Radulov, who is up to 15 goals and 35 points in 42 games. The second-line winger has six points (three goals) in his last four outings and continue to be a lethal threat with the man advantage. He's one of the more dependable fantasy forwards you can own.