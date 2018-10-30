Stars' Alexander Radulov: Ready to return

Radulov (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Radulov has missed Dallas' last four games due to a lower-body injury, so he may have a bit of rust to shake off early on against Montreal. Nonetheless, the Russian winger will be returning to a prominent role Tuesday, skating on the Stars' first line and top power-play unit.

More News
Our Latest Stories