Stars' Alexander Radulov: Ready to rock
Radulov (lower body) will suit up for Friday night's road contest against the Devils, according to Stars coach Ken Hitchcock, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.
The gritty scoring winger fashioned eight goals and 14 assists through 25 games through November, but he was caught in a four-game pointless skid before lighting the lamp in his last game leading up to the injury. Still, Radulov is a heavy power-play contributor, averaging 3:14 of ice time in that spot, so there's plenty incentive to get him back into lineups as soon as possible.
